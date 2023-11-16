Weather update: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning in these states; check latest forecast here

Regions in coastal Odisha and West Bengal brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 16 and 17.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued crucial alerts and warnings in light of a developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area has intensified into a depression, expected to escalate into a deep depression off the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 16.

Regions in coastal Odisha and West Bengal brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 16 and 17. Recent observations show significant rainfall in isolated areas of coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. This weather system, currently centered over the West Central Bay of Bengal, is projected to move northwestward, intensifying further before curving northeastward. It is anticipated to approach the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast by November 17 and subsequently near the North Odisha-West Bengal coasts by November 18.

An upper air cyclonic circulation extending to mid-tropospheric levels over northern Sri Lanka, along with a trough linked to the depression in the lower tropospheric levels, has prompted warnings across several regions. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience varying degrees of rainfall from November 15 to 18.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into specific areas of the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh due to rough sea conditions.

The IMD's warnings emphasize preparedness and caution in these regions, urging residents and fishermen to stay informed about the evolving weather situation and take necessary precautions. As this weather system progresses, staying updated with official forecasts and adhering to safety advisories becomes paramount for the safety of coastal communities and maritime activities.