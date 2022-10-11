Violent clashes between two groups in Kolkata's Ekbalpur: Know what happened, timeline of events

Representational image

What started as a heated exchange of words soon erupted into a violent clash in a small area in Kolkata, West Bengal, with political parties defining the violence as “communal clashes” in the state. The communal clashes soon became a subject of debate between the political parties.

Soon after the clashes erupted, authorities sprung up on the scene and over 30 people were detained from South Kolkata’s Mominpur. The brawl that broke out between the two communities took place late Sunday night and advanced into Monday morning.

Local residents have informed the police that what started as verbal spats between two groups resulted in clashes. Some houses in Mominpur and adjacent Mayurbhanj Roads were also ransacked.

The police tried to control the situation and in that process, some cops, including a deputy commissioner of police, were also injured. A group of people also staged a protest in front of the local Ekbalpur police station, as per media reports.

Police said that two groups clashed in the area on Sunday evening over some local issues in which several people were injured. Police personnel, including those of the Rapid Action Force, were deployed and Section 144 Cr PC was imposed in the area since Sunday night.

Meanwhile, clashes between the two communities near Ekbalpur lead to a spat between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). While BJP claimed that the law and order situation in West Bengal, TMC blamed the saffron party for escalating the situation in the area.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar tried to visit the area on Monday but was stopped at the Chingrighata area of east Kolkata and asked to return as prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr PC had been clamped in the area. He was later arrested and released after a few hours.

Meanwhile, BJP workers took out a protest march against the administration in the state from the West Bengal state assembly to Raj Bhawan to register BJP's protest against the arrest of Majumdar.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral schedule: Cremation in Saifai at 3 pm today, know leaders who are likely to attend