Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral schedule: Cremation in Saifai at 3 pm today, know leaders who are likely to attend

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 82 in the Medanta Hospital, located in Gurugram. His mortal remains were taken to Uttar Pradesh yesterday, and his cremation is scheduled to take place today.

As per the official release, the cremation and last rites of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will take place in the Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh today at 3 pm. Many political leaders from across the country are expected to attend the funeral today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday, in the presence of the SP supremo’s family. The UP CM is expected to attend the funeral of Yadav today, along with other cabinet ministers from the UP government.

Apart from Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also confirmed that he will be flying to Saifai to attend the cremation of Mulayam Singh Yadav, along with several other national political leaders.

It is expected that BSP chief Mayawati will also be present to pay her final respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital as soon as the news of Yadav’s death was confirmed by his family.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family had close relations with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, so it is expected that he, along with his son Tejashwi Yadav will also be present in the Saifai village today.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on October 1 after he experienced trouble breathing. He was already going through multiple ailments and was admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

It was confirmed that the SP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM had passed away on October 10 at around 8:30 am. The news of his death was confirmed by the social media handle of the Samajwadi Party and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

