Vice Presidential Elections 2022: In Margaret Alva vs Jagdeep Dhankhar, know expected vote share

File photo

The Vice Presidential elections 2022 are just around the corner, with NDA and Opposition candidates Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva set to compete for head-to-head for the second highest constitutional post in India.

The voting process of the VP elections 2022 is set to take place on August 6, and it is likely that the counting of the votes and the results will be announced on the same day. The new vice president of India will be succeeding current VP Venkaiah Naidu.

Vice Presidential Elections 2022: Voting process and count

Unlike the Lok Sabha elections, each individual in the country does not vote in the Presidential and VP elections in the country. The voting in the Vice Presidential election will be done by the electoral college, which consists of members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The Members of Parliament – upper and lower houses – will be casting their votes through secret ballots on August 6, and the results are expected to be declared on the same day, deciding the fate of Margaret Alva and Jagdeep Dhankhar

According to official data, a total of 790 members are a part of the Electoral College for the VP elections 2022, which consists of 233 elected members and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members and 2 nominated members of the Lok Sabha.

To win the vice presidential elections, the candidate will have to get over 395 votes in the polling process.

Margaret Alva vs Jagdeep Dhankhar: Who is likely to win?

Though the estimated vote share of the two candidates is not known yet, around 18 parties are supporting Alva while 20 parties are supporting Dhankhar. According to this, it is likely that the NDA candidate can garner more votes if the cross voting on the day of polls is not kept in mind.

READ | Congress takes jibe at PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, says 'now Sangh people are..."