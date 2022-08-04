Congress takes jibe at PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, says 'now Sangh people are..."

Jairam Ramesh (File)

Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign saying it is heartening to see the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh recognising the national flag. Jairam Ramesh said the party's leaders will upload Jawaharlal Nehru's photos with the Tricolour on their Twitter profiles.

"Sangh people are now adopting the tricolour. We are putting the DP of our leader Nehru with the Tricolour in our hands," he said.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also took a jibe at the BJP questioning the RSS' contribution to the freedom struggle.

"Where were their ancestors in the freedom struggle? It is good that now they are adopting the tricolour," he added.

The Congress attacks RSS for using their own flag atop their headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said political comments regarding the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav over the 75 Independence Day, pains him.

"We will also call upon Congress and other political parties and leaders to leave politics and put their efforts so that the country can move forward in a positive way," he added.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the government has appealed to the masses to hoist the Tricolour at their houses on August 15. PM Modi has also changed his profile picture to the National Flag.

