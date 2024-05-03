Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

This actress, who started her journey as a group dancer, later became the highest-paid item girl in Bollywood.

Many actresses like Nora Faethi, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueline Fernandes, who came to India from different countries with the aim to become an actress, have made their mark in Bollywood. However, much before them, there was one actress, who ruled the industry with her dance moves.

The actress we are talking about lost her father in World War II and had to quit school to support her family financially. She went days without food, however, later became one of the highest-paid item girls. She is none other than Helen.

Helen was born in Rangoon, Burma to an Anglo-Indian father and a Burmese mother. She lost her father during World War II and then trekked to Dibrugarh of Assam in 1943 in order to escape from the Japanese occupation of Burma. This period was one of the toughest for the actress because she and her family were penniless and had no food.

She told in an interview with Filmfare, "We trekked alternately through the wilderness and hundreds of villages, surviving on the generosity of people, for we were penniless, with no food and few clothes. Occasionally, we met British soldiers who provided us with transport, found us refuge treated our blistered feet and bruised bodies and fed us. By the time we reached Dibrugarh in Assam, our group had been reduced to half. Some had fallen ill and been left behind, some had died of starvation and disease. My mother miscarried along the way. The survivors were admitted to the Dibrugarh Hospital for treatment. Mother and I had been virtually reduced to skeletons and my brother's condition was critical. We spent two months in hospital. When we recovered, we moved to Calcutta, and sadly my brother died there due to smallpox."

The actress further revealed that as her mother's income as a nurse was not enough, she left her school and took odd jobs to support her family financially. Helen was introduced to Bollywood when a family friend, an actress known as Cuckoo, helped her find jobs as a group dancer in films like Shabistan and Awaara.

However, she was 19 years old when she got her first big break in the film Howrah Bridge. In the film, she performed on the song "Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu" which became an instant hit and after that, there was no looking back for Helen. Offers started pouring in. She starred in films like China Town and Sachaai starring Shammi Kapoor which went on to be very successful at the box office. Some of her hit dance numbers were, 'Suku Suku' in Junglee, ' Yamma Yamma' in China Town, 'O Haseena Zulfonwali' in Teesri Manzil, 'Hai Pyar Ka Hi Naam' in Singapore, and 'Muqabla Humse Na Karo'. By this time, the actress was called the dancing queen of Bollywood and became the highest-paid item girl.

The actress worked with many superstars like Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan. Dharmendra and more. Salim Khan helped him get roles in movies like Immaan Dharam, Don, Dostana, and Sholay. The actress retired from films in 1983 and since then has appeared only in special appearances.

The actress' first marriage was in 1957 to film director Prem Narayan Arora of Dil Daulat Duniya fame, who was 27 years older than her. She divorced him in 1974. Later in 1981, the actress married legendary writer Salim Khan, who was already married and father to 4 children. According to reports Salim Khan has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Arpita Khan are stepchildren of Helen.

