Vice-President Election 2022: Know polling, result date, election process, other details

Elections for the position of vice president in 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 6, and results are likely to be announced the same day. From the ruling National Democratic Alliance, vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar was announced (NDA). Margaret Alva was named as the candidate for the position by opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress (INC).

What will be the election process?

Members of India's Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the country's two houses of parliament, make up the electoral college that chooses the vice-president of the country. Members of these houses who have been nominated may also cast ballots. The voting process uses a secret ballot.

790 people make up the entire electoral college that is in Rajya Sabha, 233 elected members and 12 nominated members. In Lok Sabha, 543 elected members and 2 nominated members. A candidate needs 20 MPs to propose the nomination and another 20 MPs to second it in order for it to pass. The candidate must provide a Rs 15,000 security deposit.

Know eligibility criteria to run for the post

The position is eligible to Indian citizens who have reached the age of 35 and meet the requirements to be elected as Rajya Sabha members. The person is not permitted to have any paid positions with the Government of India, any State, or any local government organisations.

The following individuals are also qualified to serve as vice president:

Current President of India

India's current vice president

Governor of any states

MPs/MLAs

