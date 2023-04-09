Vehicles with poor quality tyres to soon be issued challans on this expressway | File Photo

Vehicles travelling on the Nagpur Mumbai Expressway, also known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, will soon be under the scanner for poor quality of tyres. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have begun doing fitness checks of tyre quality of vehicles plying on the expressway.

The RTO is also going to penalise vehicles not in good condition or having poor quality tyres, the Indian Express reported. The move comes in light of several accidents recently reported on the expressway in Maharashtra with a 120 kmph speed limit.

Issuing of traffic challans for this will begin soon. Patrols have been deployed who will carry out intensive checking and vehicles failing the fitness tests will be given challans, MSRDC joint managing director Sanjay Yadav was quoted as saying. The Samruddhi Mahamarg has more than 100 patrolling staffers deployed, the report added. The penalty and fine amount has not been decided by the RTO till now.

It added that some recent accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway have been linked to poor vehicle condition apart from driver mistakes and overspeeding. The official underscored that no mishaps have occurred because of any structural issues and the expressway has been found as “one of the best quality highways constructed as per international standards”, the report added.