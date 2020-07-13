Vande Bharat mission: 175 Indians repatriated from Kuwait, 152 from UAE

Two separate flights under the Vande Bharat Mission brought back 327 Indians who were stranded in Kuwait and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The GoAir Flight No. G8 7320 carrying Indians from Kuwait landed at Chandigarh International Airport on Sunday evening. The flight carried 175 passengers and arrived at Chandigarh at 07:40 pm.

All repatriated persons, who mostly belong to different parts of Punjab and nearby states, will reach their districts under the supervision of the respective State Government representatives where they will be quarantined as per Government guidelines.

On the other hand, the flight carrying 152 Indian nationals took off from Sharjah in UAE and landed at the Indore airport on Sunday.

All passengers were found to be asymptomatic and will remain under institutional quarantine as per norms of government said Amit Malakar, Indore nodal officer for COVID.

As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7.

