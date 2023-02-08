Uttar Pradesh: Police personnel barred from making reels in uniform, using social media while on duty (file photo)

UP news: The Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been barred from using social media platforms while on duty, making reels in uniform, sharing pictures of official documents and making objectionable comments.

The decision has been taken under a social media policy by Uttar Pradesh Police. The policy recommended by Director General of Police DS Chauhan was approved by the state government, according to details shared on Wednesday by Police Headquarters.

According to the policy, "Making videos/reels etc in uniform or live telecast by any personnel on their personal social media platform is prohibited during duty."

"Uploading of any type of videos or reels etc, which tarnishes the image of the police, is prohibited on social media platforms even after duty," while "...Live telecast of inspection of police station/police line/office etc and participation in police drill/firing and uploading videos related to proceedings is banned on government and personal social media platforms," it read.

Personnel have also been asked to obtain permission from superiors before attending coaching classes, lectures, live broadcasts and webinars. The policy also bars them from taking money from the government and personal social media platforms without prior approval from the government.

"No comment will be made on official and personal social media platforms affecting the dignity of women and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes or contrary to their dignity," the policy stated.

"The post or material which spreads the feeling of dissatisfaction in the department by the police personnel will not be shared on official and personal social media platforms and no comment will be made by the police personnel on government and personal social media platforms in relation to the government or its policies, programs or political party, political person, political ideology and politician," it added.

The social media policy has been prepared after examining similar policies for police and security establishments in different countries.

(With inputs from PTI)