Uttar Pradesh: Couple kills 21-yr-old daughter after finding pregnancy test kits with her

Uttar Pradesh: It was found that the couple had strangulated their daughter on February 3 in their house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Couple kills 21-yr-old daughter after finding pregnancy test kits with her (Representational Image)

UP news: A 21-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her parents in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi. They suspected her of being in a relationship after they found pregnancy test kits with her, police said on Wednesday.

The couple, with the help of their two relatives, poured acid on the body so that it couldn't be identified and then dumped it, they alleged, adding all four have been arrested.

Naresh, a resident of Tenn Shah Alamabad village here, had lodged a missing report of his daughter on February 3. On Tuesday, her mutilated body was recovered from a canal outside the village.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday said that during the investigation, it was found that Naresh and his wife Shobha Devi had strangulated their daughter on February 3 in their house.

"To hide the identity, they poured battery acid on the body. Naresh's two brothers Gulab and Ramesh also helped them in hiding the body," the SP said.

Naresh had told the police that his daughter used to talk to many boys on mobile phone. "Some pregnancy test kits were also found from her due to which Naresh suspected that his daughter had a relationship with some boy and was angry over this," the SP said.

Naresh's two brothers also helped in hiding the dead body and have been arrested along with the woman's parents, the SP said.

