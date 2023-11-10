'Strongest Ever': US Secy of State Blinken on India-US bilateral ties as 2+2 dialogue begins

Antony Blinken said that the two countries not only have the strongest bilateral partnership ever but also a regional and a global one, as proved by India’s leadership for the G20.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commenced the fifth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, regarding the partnership between the two countries as the “strongest ever”.

“It is always wonderful to be here in India. We are building a remarkable year of engagement…We have not only the strongest bilateral partnership we’ve ever had, but also a regional one, and indeed, a global one that was further evidenced by India’s leadership for the G20 this year,” Blinken said.

“We have a lot to do, including with our defence colleagues. I think it’s further evidence of our resolute focus for the United States on the Indo-Pacific, our region for the future; the future is actually now, and we’re building it together with India…,” he added.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and said that this visit of Secretary Blinken has a particular significance as a follow-up would be done on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June visit and President Biden’s September visit.

“So Secretary Antony Blinken, let me welcome you, this is your third visit this year…This visit has particular significance because we need to follow up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June visit and President Biden’s September visit. This is a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, so we take a broader view of what we are doing,” Jaishankar asserted.

Jaishankar also mentioned the G20 Summit that took place under India’s leadership in September at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. “We had a very successful G20 Summit in September, and I do want to thank you, the US government and President Biden on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, because I think without the strong support which the US gave us, I don’t think we would have gotten the consensus and the outcomes that we did. So I think it’s important that I mention that,” Jaishankar stated.

He added that a comprehensive view of what the nations are doing when it comes to bilateral partnership would be taken up. “As QUAD members, we will discuss the Indo-Pacific, and finally, we will look at the global regional issues and what is happening in West Asia and the Middle East, as it is a big concern right now. I look forward to discussing those and other issues with you,” he added.

The dialogue will provide a platform for top-level discussions between the US and India, addressing vital bilateral and global matters, with special emphasis on developments arising in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held annually since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India, and the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence representing the United States. The discussions are based on mutual issues of concern between the two countries.