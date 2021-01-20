US President-elect Joe Biden's close aide lauds India, says this about PM Modi

In a big diplomatic victory for Modi government, a close aide of US President-elect Joe Biden, Tony Blinken, on Tuesday said India has been a bipartisan success story of successive American administrations.

''India has been a bipartisan success story of our successive administrations,'' Secretary of State nominee Blinken told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Blinken made the statement during his confirmation hearing.

''During the Obama administration, we deepened cooperation on defence procurement and information sharing, and the Trump administration carried that forward including its concept of Indo-Pacific and to make sure we were working with India so that no country in the region including China could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism,'' he said.

Also read US President-elect Joe Biden gets emotional before departing for Washington

Blinken added that US and India can strengthen relations in several areas, including climate.

"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has been a very strong advocate of renewable energy and different technologies. I think there is very strong potential for our countries to work together," Blinken said.

It is to be noted that Blinken is a close confidante of Biden. He had served as the Deputy Secretary of State when Barack Obama took oath as US President for the second time. When Biden was vice president during Obama's tenure, Blinken was the the National Security Advisor.

During virtual India's Independence Day celebrations in 2019, Blinken had batted for an India-US relationship.

"The Vice President (Biden) has long been a champion of stronger ties with India. I saw this firsthand, I started working for him in 2002 on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Then, of course, the Obama-Biden administration and his years as Vice President. But if you go back 15 years, Joe Biden had a vision for the future of US-India relations. In 2006, he said, my dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States," Blinken had said.