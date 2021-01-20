DNA Special: Meet the Indian-Americans in Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration

In less than 24 hours from now, 78-year-old Joe Biden will assume office as America's 46th President and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President. Though the event will be much different from that of past years due to coronavirus pandemic, one thing will be the same - the date. January 20 has been the date of the swearing-in since 1937, when Franklin D Roosevelt took oath of office for his second term. Interestingly, Biden's team also includes 20 people of Indian origin -- the largest-ever number of Indians origin people in any US President's team.

Let us take a look at the Indian-origin office bearers in Joe Biden's team:

The 50-year-old Neera Tanden is the most important in the list of these Indians, she will play a big role in preparing the budget for the US as the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Vanita Gupta, 45, has been nominated to the US Department of Justice as the associate attorney general.

Dr Vivek Murthy will be one of the people heading Biden’s Covid-19 task force as US Surgeon General.

Mala Adiga, 47, is a lawyer by profession and will be the policy advisor to First Lady Jill Biden.

Sabrina Singh, 32, has been named as the White House Deputy Press Secretary in the upcoming Joe Biden administration.

Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position at the White House Office of Digital Strategy. US president-elect Joe Biden had announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy where Shah has been named as Partnership Manager.

Samira Fazali will be the Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council.

Bharat Ramamurti is one of the three new members of the National Economic Council that coordinates the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the administration.

Vinay Reddy has been named as director of speech-writing.

Gautam Raghavan has been named as deputy director of the office of presidential personnel.

Vedant Patel will be the assistant press secretary to the President and is the third-ever Indian American to be part of the White House Press Corps.

Sonia Aggarwal has been named as senior advisor for climate policy and innovation in the office of the domestic climate policy.

Vidur Sharma has been appointed as a policy advisor for testing for the White House Coronavirus response team.

Neha Gupta and Reema Shah have been appointed as associate counsel and deputy associate counsel, respectively.

Tarun Chhabra, a first-generation American and a graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School, will serve as Senior Director for Technology and National Security.

Sumona Guha, a graduate of Johns Hopkins and Georgetown University, has been appointed as Senior Director for South Asia.

Former journalist Shanthi Kalathil will be Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.

Garima Verma has been named to serve under the incoming First Lady of the United States Jill Biden as her personal Digitial Editor.

Indian American diplomat Uzra Zeya has been nominated to be Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.