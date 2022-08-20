'Tragedy of India is people take great pride in speaking English': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's dig at AAP

In the midst of the tension between the AAP and the BJP, union law minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Aam Adami Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. " The tragedy of India is that many people take great pride in speaking English," said Kiren Rijiju on August 20 in response to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's video address about how the New York Times published an article complimenting the Delhi school model.

In his tweet, Rijiju expressed his thoughts and wrote in Hindi, "The tragedy of India is that many people take great pride in speaking English. When a movie receives an Oscar nomination or when one of their stories appears in the New York Times, these people celebrate. People with this mentality admire and trust foreign values. "

The Union Minister tweeted a day after Kejriwal spoke about a positive article that was featured on The New York Times' front page and praised his administration's achievements in the area of education. In addition, the AAP convenor claimed that The New York Times' front-page article was meant to provide obstacles to the Aam Aadmi Party's goal of making India No. 1 and that this was why the CBI raided the home of his deputy, Manish Sisodia.

"There is no need to panic... The CBI has been asked from above to harass us," Kejriwal stated. On August 18, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at Sisodia's residence and other places in connection with allegations of corruption and fraud in the creation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was announced in November.

