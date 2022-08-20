26/11-like terror attack warning: Mumbai Police reveal details of threat, launch operation 'Sagar Kavach'

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, August 20, 2022 | Photo: PTI

Mumbai Police on Saturday assured that the 26/11-like terror attack threat received by it will not be taken lightly. Investigations are underway and ‘Sagar Kavach’ operation has been launched to ensure alertness and security of the city.

“Let me assure you that Mumbai Police will not take this case lightly, we are fully investigating the matter... we are not ruling out any possibility. We have launched the 'Sagar Kavach' operation & alerted the agencies to secure maritime boundary,” Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Police also officially revealed further details about the threat message received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai traffic police control. The threat also mentioned that some associates of the threatener were active in the country, the top cop said.

“Last night, Mumbai's traffic police control received some messages, talking about spreading terror, they were threatening. The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India,” he was quoted.

Maharashtra | Last night, Mumbai's traffic police control received some messages, talking about spreading terror, they were threatening. The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India: Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar https://t.co/yW4KWPRhJR pic.twitter.com/ey6ydmEVMa — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

It was further revealed that the threat may have been made by a phone number from India “hacked from Pakistan”.

“Crime branch started investigations to trace the number. In this context, registration of a case is underway at Worli PS in Mumbai. We're sharing all the information we have so far with ATS Maharashtra,” Mumbai CP added.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that a WhatsApp text was received threatening a 26/11-like terror attack in Mumbai. The threatener, in a series of messages, had claimed that “6 people will execute the plan in India. Probe underway”, it was reported citing Mumbai Police sources.

166 people were killed and more that 300 were wounded when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan stormed Mumbai in one of the deadliest terror attacks on November 26 (26/11) in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies)