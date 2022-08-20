Manish Sisodia accused no 1, Kejriwal kingpin in Delhi's liquor scam: Anurag Thakur hits back at AAP

File Photo

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit back at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, saying that while the AAP minister is the most high-profile suspect in the Excise policy scam, the kingpin is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions", Thakur said during a press conference.

Thakur also challenged Arvind Kejriwal to "come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours".

He mocked Manish Sisodia, saying the Delhi education minister's name could be spelled "M O N E Y SHH" since he just makes money and remains silent.

#WATCH | "Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is - M O N E Y SHH," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur



CBI officials raided the residence & office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 14 hours in the Excise policy case, yesterday, August 20. pic.twitter.com/NNFf6xQr88 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, also responded to Sisodia's claim that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "It's a good thing for the BJP if Arvind Kejriwal becomes the opposition's face for the 2024 election because many people haven't even heard of him. We will win by a larger margin."

Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference earlier in the day to deny the allegations against him and that he is being targeted because he is a member of Kejriwal's cabinet.

Sisodia claimed the Delhi Excise Policy -- over which the CBI raided his house -- was the best liquor policy in the country and had L-G VK Saxena not conspired to "fail" it, the Delhi government would have earned Rs 10,000 crore every year.

"Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me... we won't be scared, you won't be able to break us... the elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP," Sisodia told the media.

