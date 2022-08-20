Mumbai Police receive a WhatsApp text threatening '26/11-type' attack

Mumbai news

Days after a boat with AK rifles was found floating in Maharashtra's Raigarh district triggering a security alarm across the state, the Mumbai Police on Friday received a WhatsApp text threatening to mount a 26/11-like terror attack. An official told news agency PTI that the number from which the text came isn't from India.

The Mumbai police's traffic helpline that is operated from the Worli control room received the message.

"In the series of messages, the sender has threatened about a 26/11-type attack," an official said, adding that the city crime branch has initiated an investigation into it.

On 26/11/2008, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan stormed Mumbai in one of the deadliest terror attacks the world has ever seen.

The boat was later found to be of a man who had been voyaging from Dubai to Europe when he got injured. The man was rescued and his mates decided to discontinue the journey. The boat was left adrift as it suffered damages when it was being towed by a Korean ship. The guns found on board the boat were legal, officials said, and they were obtained to protect the boat from Somalian pirates' attack.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR in connection with the finding of the boar. The investigation is on.

With inputs from PTI