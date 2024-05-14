Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ghatkopar hoarding that collapsed and killed 14 during Mumbai storm?

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

Mannara Chopra brutally trolled for sharing video of her dancing in Mumbai's dust storm: '14 logon ki maut hui hai...'

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man who lost eyesight at 8, bagged record-breaking job package at Microsoft, not from IIT, NIT, VIT, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

Mannara Chopra brutally trolled for sharing video of her dancing in Mumbai's dust storm: '14 logon ki maut hui hai...'

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

7 easy ways to reduce bitterness in bitter gourd (Karela)

World Hypertension Day 2024: Hidden signs of high blood pressure to not ignore

6 rules to drink tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

Bishnoi community 'ready to forgive' Salman Khan in blackbuck poaching case but on one condition: 'If he comes...'

Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will start streaming on Prime Video from August 29.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 08:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2/Prime Video India YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return with its second season on August 29, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. At Amazon's inaugural upfront presentation in New York City, the streamer unveiled a teaser as well as key art for the show, which is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle-earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. The Rings of Power had launched on Prime Video with its first season in September 2022.

According to a press release, the sophomore chapter will plunge its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. "Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots...as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all...each other," the official logline read.

Actor Charlie Vickers will return to as Sauron, one of the world's greatest literary villains, in the show, alongside Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

Meet woman, an Indian, who travels in jets, owns luxurious home, Rolls Royce, not Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla

Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days, steals lakhs worth of jewelry from passengers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement