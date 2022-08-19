Make India No. 1 mission: Arvind Kejriwal launches 'missed call' campaign amid CBI raids against Manish Sisodia

Delhi CM launches 'missed call' campaign amid CBI raids against Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of Aam Aadmi Party and the chief minister of Delhi, has released a phone number (9510001000) and encouraged people to give a missed call to the number to take part in the "Make India No 1" campaign.

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has also requested the BJP and other political parties to support the "Make India No. 1" mission. CM Kejriwal stated that the mission's primary focuses would be on agriculture, healthcare, and education.

In a virtual address addressed while CBI raids were taking place at Manish Sisodia's home in Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that AAP's objective to make India the no. 1 country" in the world will face a "lot of challenges."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed support for his deputy Manish Sisodia by stating that the CBI is performing raids at his home as a result of Sisodia receiving praise for his excellent performance in the field of education. “Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now," Kejriwal said.

He held his conference as the CBI began searching Manish Sisodia's home in connection with the excise policy of the AAP government. He added that this wasn't the first time such a raid had been conducted. Manish Sisodia and other part leaders has been the target of many raids over the past seven years.

"No need to panic by CBI raid, let them do their work. They have orders from above to harass us," Kejriwal said. After filing a FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI searched 19 other sites earlier in the day in addition to the homes of Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna.

(With inputs from agency)