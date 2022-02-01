Union Budget 2022: Centre likely to roll out 5G by end of this year

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the plans of the central government, making a key announcement regarding the rollout of the 5G network in India.

According to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, the spectrum auctions of the 5G airwaves will be conducted in 2022 itself, for the successful rollout of the network in 2022 or 2023. The FM further added that the schemes for design-led manufacturing in 5G will be launched as part of the PLI scheme.

During the Union Budget 2022 presentation, Sitharaman further added that the national capital will also launch a scheme for design-led manufacturing to boost 5G in the country. She added that the growth of the telecommunications sector and the launch of 5G in India will create a lot of jobs.

The finance minister further added that around 5 percent of the annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be allocated to provide affordable broadband and telecommunication services in rural and remote areas.

According to reports, many telecom service providers have already started the trials for the 5G network in India. Bharti Airtel has successfully conducted India's first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band after partnering with Nokia in the outskirts of Kolkata.

The airwaves auction in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market with over a billion subscribers, will kick off a rollout of next-generation 5G telecoms services by the end-March 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament as she presented the country's budget on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will also offer incentives to encourage more design-led manufacturing to boost 5G in the country, Sitharaman said, adding that all of India's villages are likely to be connected by optical fiber for faster broadband services by 2025.

"The finance minister's announcement around 5G spectrum auction, 100% fiberisation with public-private partnership model will provide an impetus to build ubiquitous and reliable internet connectivity," said Nitin Bansal, the India managing director at Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson, as per Reuters.

(With Reuters inputs)