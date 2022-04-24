Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.
"Two terrorists killed. Operation in progress," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces in Pahoo area of Pulwama took place after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they are zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.
