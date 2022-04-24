Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama

The firefight took place after a joint team of security forces came under fire as they are zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Representational Image | A security personnel stands guard near the encounter site, at the Tral area, in Pulwama on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) April 6, 2022

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

"Two terrorists killed. Operation in progress," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces in Pahoo area of Pulwama took place after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they are zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

READ | ‘Suspected blast’ reported in Jammu and Kashmir just 12 km from PM Modi’s rally venue

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.