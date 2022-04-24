Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama

Representational Image | A security personnel stands guard near the encounter site, at the Tral area, in Pulwama on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) April 6, 2022

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

"Two terrorists killed. Operation in progress," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces in Pahoo area of Pulwama took place after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they are zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

