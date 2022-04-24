‘Suspected blast’ reported in Jammu and Kashmir just 12 km from PM Modi’s rally venue

Representational image

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were alerted of a “suspected blast” in the Jammu district on the morning of April 24, just a few hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled in the Union Territory on Sunday.

The blast was reported by local villagers and reportedly took place in an open field. The location of the suspected blast was Laliana village in the Jammu district today, which is just 12 kilometres from the venue of PM Modi’s rally in Jammu today.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and it is speculated that the blast was due to a lightning strike or a meteorite. A crater was also created in the open field in the Laliana village, said Chandan Kohli, senior superintendent of police, Jammu.

A suspected blast was reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah, Jammu. Police is suspecting a lightning strike or a meteorite. Investigation underway: Jammu & Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/Eyi25d59pf — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

The police have further said that the blast doesn’t seem to be terror-related, though a thorough investigation will be carried out to decipher the reason behind the explosion.

The security in Jammu and Kashmir has been tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the Union Territory, who will be visiting the place for the first time since Article 370 was scrapped and the special status of the UT was revoked.

Over the past week, many terror attempts have been flouted by the police personnel, and many militants have been subdued. Just two days ahead of PM Modi’s visit, two terrorists who were suspected to be from Pakistan were killed by the authorities.

NIA chief Kuldiep Singh on Saturday visited Jammu's Sunjwan area where two suicide bombers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces ahead of the prime minister's visit, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir today, April 24, to lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. He will be participating in the National Panchayati Raj Day event, and will also inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative in J&K today.

READ | PM Modi's J&K visit: First formal event after scrapping of Article 370, preparations in full swing