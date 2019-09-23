'Tiger Triumph': Donald Trump announces first India-US tri-service military exercise

Taking the stage during the gala-event of 'Howdy Modi!' at NRG stadium that was attended by more than 50,000 people gathered there to witness two great world leaders, US President Donald Trump that the ties between India and USA are stronger than ever, marked by dedicated deals in various sectors, including defence. While addressing the gathering President Trump said, "In November the US and India will demonstrate dramatic progress of our defence relationship, holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations, it is called 'Tiger Triumph', good name."

Trump's assurance that the two countries will hold a tri-service military exercise came right after Prime Minister Modi's pledge to improve synergy between the two countries.

He also said that the US has also increased its defence sales to India. India and America will also increase its space cooperation, the President assured.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, Trump stated that India and the US stand proudly in defence of liberty and "we are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."

Trump received a standing ovation from the Indian-American community over his remark.

The US President's comment holds importance as India last month reorganised Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the region from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Trump also exuded confidence in the Prime Minister and said that Modi is doing a great job with the people of India.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "Ab Ki baar Trump Sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign.

(With ANI inputs)