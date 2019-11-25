‘They believe I’m a witch’: Tragic story of Odisha woman born with 20 toes & 12 fingers; forced to stay indoors

This 65-year-old woman from Odisha has to stay indoors and is not allowed to participate in any public event. The reason is her 20 toes and 12 fingers.

Born with a rare 20 toes and 12 fingers Nayak Kumari, says that her neighbours believe that she is a witch but there is nothing she can do to change her appearance.

"I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family. The superstitious residents believe I am a witch and stay away from me," she said to ANI.

Odisha: Kumari Nayak,a 65-year-old woman who lives in Kadapada village of Ganjam district was born with 12 fingers&20 toes. Dr Pinaki Mohanty,surgical specialist says,"It's a case of Polydactyly, but it's not that uncommon. One or two people in every 5000 ppl have extra fingers." pic.twitter.com/ZjGfZ90hqB — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Taking sympathy on her condition, one of her neighbour said, "This is a small village and people here are superstitious. She has a medical condition but cannot afford the treatment".

Nayak Kumari said she stays indoors most of the time to keep away from prying eyes.

According to surgical specialist Dr. Pinaki Mohanty, having 20 toes and 12 fingers is very rare.

"This is a case of Polydactyly, in which extra fingers are there from birth. This is caused by a mutation in genes. Polydactyly is not that uncommon, around one or two people in every five thousand have extra fingers, he said.

Mohanty also said that apart from the medical perspective, there is a social stigma around the medical condition due to which a lot of patients get neglected.

