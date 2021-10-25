Temperature to fall below 3 degrees in North India in January, February - Here's why

India is witnessing some of the most unpredictable and severe weather conditions in several states, which have led to massive destruction and even loss of life. Heavy rains have lashed states like Kerala and Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing unusually heavy snowfall for October.

Now, reports from experts suggest that the northern part of India will witness below-normal temperatures in the months of January and February due to the La Nina phenomenon which is emerging in the Pacific Ocean currently.

The La Nina weather pattern is set to cause chilly and frigid winters in the northern hemisphere, which will have an impact on the overall temperature of northern India this winter, which has prompted the agencies to issue warnings for a drastic temperature drop this season.

Several northern states of India will experience extremely cold January and February as the temperatures are expected to fall below 3 degrees due to the La Nina effect before eventually recovering, as per a report published by Bloomberg.

The extreme weather conditions in India are most likely due to the La Nina phenomenon, which has led to heavy rainfall and delayed withdrawal of monsoons in several states, northern and southern. Early winters are being experienced in Himachal Pradesh, with temperatures falling as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD reported that the rainfall in several parts of the country like Uttarakhand and Kerala was 41 percent more than the normal amount expected in October, which lead to over 150 total deaths in both the states and several dozen missing.

The La Nina weather pattern is associated with the cooling of the Pacific waters and usually results in good rainfall activity and some remnants of cyclonic circulation from the Pacific Ocean. This effect changes the rainfall and winter pattern of the nearby tropical regions.

Last year, several states in north India such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh witnessed temperatures as low as 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. This year, the temperature is expected to dip below 3 degrees this year, as per the weather reports of world agencies.