Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Everything that went wrong for K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS

CM KCR won from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district, however, he lost to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy from Kamareddy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was unexpectedly defeated in the Telangana elections, with the Congress clinching 64 constituencies in the 119-seat Assembly, and BRS only managing to seize 39 constituencies. Although, CM KCR won from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district, however, he lost to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy from Kamareddy.

Here are some major factors responsible for end of over 9 years of rule of BRS and KCR.

1. Anti-Incumbency & Voter Fatigue

KCR was looking to get a third term in Telangana after two continuous wins in 2014 and 2018 when the 'Telangana statehood sentiment' was still dominant. His Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) was majorly acknowledged for the formation of the state.

But owing to natural anti-incumbency, the voters deprived BRS of a third term. Also, voters wanted to give another chance to the Congress, which was making a steady comeback in the state after its win in Karnataka.

2. Issues like unemployement

While the BRS had implemented some flagship schemes for people, while other welfare initiatives like Dalit Bandhu and double-bedroom houses became debatable in the high-voltage election campaign. Many beneficiaries alleged these schemes were accessible only to people close to the ruling party. Also, there were unresolved issues of unemployment among youth, paper leaks, and cancellation of recruitment exams.

3. Corruption and inaccessibility charges against MLAs

There were allegations of corruption and lack of accessibility against several MLAs. Despite this, KCR replaced only some MLAs in the party's candidate list this time, which has now cost him heavily. In its campaigns, Congress heavily targeted the alleged "arrogance" of KCR and his MLAs, which may have struck a chord with the people of Telangana. KCR has also been accused of being inaccessible to people and also to his party leaders and MLAs.

4. Allegations of BJP-BRS Nexus

There were allegations that BRS had a tie-up with the BJP, especially after BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar – a critic of the BRS and KCR – was expelled from the party's state chief position. There were also allegations that the Centre was lenient with KCR's daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, while some other opposition parties were jailed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed the BRS, 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi', during his campaigns. 

5. Telangana Sentiment

The 'Telangana sentiment' that helped KCR for two terms may have been overshadowed this time. The party with national ambitions, had changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi last year.

 
