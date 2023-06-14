Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases, 10th state to do so

The decision comes hours after Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by ED in a money laundering case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases, 10th state to do so
Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases, 10th state to do so (file photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state, ANI reported. The South Indian state has become the 10th state to do so. CBI will now have to take the state government's permission to undertake an investigation in the state and against its residents.

Other nine states who have already withdrawn the general consent to CBI are -- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal. The decision comes hours after its Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's arrest by the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

After his formal arrest at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, the DMK leader complained of chest pain and was admitted to a government hospital, where he was advised to undergo a bypass surgery at the 'earliest.' He later moved a city court seeking permission to be shifted to a private hospital here for further treatment and also applied for interim bail. Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, official sources said.

A local court later sent him to judicial custody till June 28. The court also reserved orders on the minister's plea for interim bail and permission to be shifted to a private hospital, besides the ED's prayer that sought police custody of Balaji.

READ | UP: Teen dies by suicide after father scolds him for stealing iPhone

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
In pics: Radhika Madan’s 28th birthday was all about pool party in red bikini with her ‘soulmates’
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Instagram users can now add song clips in Notes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.