Tamil Nadu re-intensifies lockdown measures, imposes curbs on inter-district travel

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tamil Nadu unabated, the state government has intensified the lockdown measures and has even imposed restrictions on inter-district travel.

Thirty-three deaths and 2,865 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 67,468 while the death toll touched 866. This is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu surpassed the grim milestone of 60,000 total coronavirus cases on Monday.

At a time when all states across India have been on an 'Unlock' mode from June 1, Tamil Nadu government was the first to re-intensify the lockdown amid rising cases.

Since June 19, Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai and three of its adjoining districts have been on a 12-day lockdown, until June 30. This lockdown was announced owing to the high population density in these districts and the fact that over 82% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases were from here.

The government on Monday announced a lockdown in areas under Madurai district including, Madurai Corporation limit, Paravai town Panchayat and certain rural blocks. This lockdown, which is broadly similar to the one that is enforced in Chennai, would be effective from June 23 till June 30.

In recent weeks, there has been a higher number of new cases from various districts in Tamil Nadu, following a mass exodus of people from Chennai to their native places. Keeping this in mind, the state government has restricted inter-district travel till June 30.

Only those with e-passes will be allowed to travel from one district to another and inter-district bus services that were operating in certain routes will be suspended till the end of the month.

So far, 6 districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Theni and Madurai - are under lockdown until June 30.