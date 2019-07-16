Supreme Court to hear delay in Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation

Two months after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi turned to the Solicitor General to know the progress on this front.

The occasion for the Court to know the fate of its recommendation came on a petition filed by Gujarat HC Advocates' Association who had backed the Collegium to make Justice Kureshi as Madhya Pradesh HC Chief Justice.

But what has made the Gujarat lawyer body sceptical about the appointment is the reluctance of the Government to act on the recommendation of the Collegium on May 10. Senior advocate Arvind Datar who appeared for the lawyer forum pointed out that on May 10, four names were cleared as Chief Justices of various High Courts. Of these, one was that of Justice Kureshi, whose parent High Court is Gujarat. Surprisingly, the Centre acted on all other recommendations, except the one regarding Kureshi.

CJI told Datar that there were other recommendations of the Collegium about appointments of Chief Justices that were still in the pipeline. But Datar was firm that all past recommendations have been honoured by Centre.

The SC bench then directed a copy of the petition to be supplied to the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and kept the matter for July 22 to know the stand of the Centre. The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association, in their resolution passed on June 10, hinted that non-appointment of Justice Kureshi was deliberate.

Silent On Motive