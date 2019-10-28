'Super Cyclonic Storm' Kyarr starts to slow down, moves towards Oman coast with wind speed of 235 kmph

Cyclone 'Kyarr', which intensified into a 'Super Cyclonic Storm' with a wind speed of close to 250 kmph, is gradually slowing down while moving towards the coast of Oman.

The cyclone brought light to moderate rainfall at a few places over coastal districts of Maharashtra, Goa and North Karnataka on Sunday before moving away over Eastcentral Arabian Sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department in an update early Monday morning said that at 11:30 pm Sunday the cyclone lay over Eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 700 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 1300 km east-northeast and 830 km east-southeast of Salalah and Masirah coasts of Oman.

It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm today and weaken gradually as it moves towards Oman coast during the next 5 days.

The weather department has said that sea condition will be phenomenal over east-central Arabian Sea around the till October 30, warning fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"Gale wind, speed reaching 240-250 kmph gusting to 275 kmph, is prevailing around the system centre over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea. It is likely to reduce gradually becoming 220-230 kmph gusting to 255 kmph by October 28," IMD said in a cyclone update.

Further, it said gale wind, speed reaching 210-220 kmph gusting to 240 kmph, is likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea from October 28 and decrease gradually, becoming 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph by November 1 morning.

In a warning to fishermen, the IMD said they are advised not to venture into eastcentral Arabian Sea till October 29 and into west central Arabian Sea from October 28 to November 1.