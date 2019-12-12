Strong winds, rains lash Delhi-NCR, bring respite from 'severe' air quality

Light rains, along with thunderstorm and cold breeze, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday has left citizens shivering amid the winter onslaught. However, in what comes as a silver lining, the rain is likely to bring some much-needed respite in the severe air pollution crisis that the city had plunged into.

Rain lashed several areas of Delhi-NCR including Hauz Khas, Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Paharganj, Rohini. Intense downpour, coupled with a thunderstorm, was also experienced in isolated regions over Noida, and places in Haryana and Punjab.

However, the resultant drop in temperature and the rains are expected to reduce the level of toxic particles in the air, bringing some respite for Delhi, where the Air Quality Index had recorded 407 at 4 PM on Thursday. A 407 AQI is considered 'severe'.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the chilly wind will continue in the National Capital Region because of heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region.