Stray dog attack: 18-month-old playing outside her home mauled to death in Andhra Pradesh

The 18-month-old infant was bitten by stray dogs while playing outside her home in G Sigadam, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A young child was brutally attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs on Friday in the Andhra Pradesh district of Srikakulam. The 18-month-old infant was bitten by stray dogs while playing outside her home in G Sigadam, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

The girl child was transferred right away to a nearby government hospital for treatment after the incident left her with bleeding wounds. The girl passed away from her wounds while receiving medical attention. While the parent of the victim has endured great loss after this unfortunate incident. 

In the past few days, reports of similar stray dog assaults have been made across the nation. In the Aligarh area of Uttar Pradesh, an old man was killed by a gang of stray dogs last week. On the Aligarh Muslim University campus, the incident happened. A senior citizen was strolling the park when he was mauled by stray dogs.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) released notices to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, the vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, and the Aligarh municipal commissioner after taking suo motu cognizance of the occurrence, requesting a full report in the case in six weeks.

The Commission observed that there are ongoing conflicts between people and chaotic animals, and that these are undoubtedly increasing in lots with each passing day. As a result, the Commission recommended that the authorities recognise the seriousness and urgency of the problem and act quickly to resolve it.

