Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'He had no way to escape': Punjab Police's massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh

According to senior police official, Amritpal had been restrained by many police officers who had encircled him and "he had no way to escape."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

'He had no way to escape': Punjab Police's massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh
Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday that Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan Sikh leader who had been on a mission to evade capture for 36 days, was caught following a huge operation that involved encircling an area where he was sheltering.

Singh was sought on multiple counts, including attempted murder, obstructing law enforcement, and causing discord. Singh had backed proposals for the creation of Khalistan, a distinct Sikh nation. Armed with swords, knives, and firearms, he and his allies had assaulted a police station in March and engaged in combat with officers.

Amritpal Singh's location

The police claimed they had knowledge that Singh was in Rode village, close to the Moga district, and had sent many people to block off all the access points to the area. Singh was reportedly inside a gurdwara, and they claimed to have arrested him while upholding the gurdwara's honor. "Amritpal Singh was successfully detained by Punjab Police around 6:45 this morning in village Rode," said senior policeman Sukhchain Singh.

READ | Who is Amritpal Singh, Pro-Khalistan leader, Waris Punjab De chief arrested in Punjab's Moga?

A senior source went on to say that Amritpal had been restrained by many police officers who had encircled him and "he had no way to escape." Police waited outside and avoided entering the gurudwara where Amritpal was when he was arrested in order to preserve the sanctity of the premises.

Amritpal Singh sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh has been transported to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act, stated to the police source, and will undergo a comprehensive investigation. If a suspect is determined to be an danger to national security, the National Security Act enables the authorities to hold them without charge for up to a year. The police expressed gratitude to the residents of Punjab for their cooperation and warned that no one would be permitted to encourage disturbance there.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.