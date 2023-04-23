'He had no way to escape': Punjab Police's massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday that Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan Sikh leader who had been on a mission to evade capture for 36 days, was caught following a huge operation that involved encircling an area where he was sheltering.

Singh was sought on multiple counts, including attempted murder, obstructing law enforcement, and causing discord. Singh had backed proposals for the creation of Khalistan, a distinct Sikh nation. Armed with swords, knives, and firearms, he and his allies had assaulted a police station in March and engaged in combat with officers.

Amritpal Singh's location

The police claimed they had knowledge that Singh was in Rode village, close to the Moga district, and had sent many people to block off all the access points to the area. Singh was reportedly inside a gurdwara, and they claimed to have arrested him while upholding the gurdwara's honor. "Amritpal Singh was successfully detained by Punjab Police around 6:45 this morning in village Rode," said senior policeman Sukhchain Singh.

A senior source went on to say that Amritpal had been restrained by many police officers who had encircled him and "he had no way to escape." Police waited outside and avoided entering the gurudwara where Amritpal was when he was arrested in order to preserve the sanctity of the premises.

Amritpal Singh sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh has been transported to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act, stated to the police source, and will undergo a comprehensive investigation. If a suspect is determined to be an danger to national security, the National Security Act enables the authorities to hold them without charge for up to a year. The police expressed gratitude to the residents of Punjab for their cooperation and warned that no one would be permitted to encourage disturbance there.