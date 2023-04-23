Search icon
Who is Amritpal Singh, Pro-Khalistan leader, Waris Punjab De chief arrested in Punjab's Moga?

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher, was reportedly detained in Moga's Rode village after turning himself in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Photo: File

Amritpal Singh, the Waris Punjab De Chief, was apprehended in the Moga district of Punjab after hiding from the Punjab Police since March 18. Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher, was reportedly detained in Moga's Rode village after turning himself in. According to Punjab Police sources, Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De will probably be transferred to Dibrugarh, Assam.

Kirandeep Kaur, Amritpal's wife, was recently detained while attempting to board the plane to the United Kingdom, where she had previously lived.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

The Waris Punjab De organisation, which was started by the late actor-activist Deep Sidhu, is led by 30-year-old Amritpal Singh. After Sidhu was killed in a car accident in February of last year, Amritpal was appointed the organization's leader.

Amritpal Singh is a radical preacher who emigrated from Dubai and who supports Khalistan. He says he speaks for the Sikh people. Since assuming control of Waris Punjab De, he has been operating in Punjab. He frequently has armed assistants accompanying him.

Amritpal calls himself a preacher of radicalism. Amritpal caused controversy before the Ajnala attacking incident by claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "fate will be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi," who was murdered in 1984.

On February 23, Amritpal's supporters invaded the Ajnala police station and demanded the immediate release of Lovepreet Toofan, one of his aides. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

