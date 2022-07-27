Why has DGCA ordered SpiceJet to operate at 50 percent capacity?

SpiceJet (File)

Spicejet news: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's civil aviation regulator, has restricted the number of flights SpiceJet can operate for the next eight weeks. DGCA said the airline will be allowed to operate only 50 percent of the scheduled flights. It took the decision after reviewing SpiceJet's reply to the show cause notice. "In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and reply to show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order," it said. Why was SpiceJet asked to operate at 50 percent capacity? The answer is frequent technical snags. The body has explained its decision in detail.

The agency implied SpiceJet wasn't adhering to the desired levels of safety standards. "On a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins," it added.

The agency pointed at poor "internal safety oversight and inadequate actions." It added that due to this, the safety margins of SpiceJet flights have degraded.

DGCA also pointed out that SpiceJet hasn't been paying suppliers and approved vendors on a regular basis. It said the delay in payments has led to the shortage of spares.

DGCA said in its press release that SpiceJet had been asked to reply to a show cause notice. The agency reviewed its reply and deduced that the airline failed to "establish a safe, efficient and reliable air transport service".

It said SpiceJet is working on the issues that led to the trend of incidents.

However, till then, 50 percent of the scheduled flights will remain canceled.

DGCA said the restriction will only be reviewed after SpiceJet airlines show it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely operate its approved quota of flights. The agency has kept the airline under "enhanced surveillance".

SpiceJet said its operations won't be impacted by the DGCA order. "Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet had already rescheduled its flight operations," it added.