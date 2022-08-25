Sonali Phogat death: Family alleges rape and murder by Phogat's PA and his colleague, files complaint

File Photo

The family of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat has filed a written complaint with the police, suspecting rape and murder by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

As per a report in Indian Express, Sonali was allegedly raped by Sudhir Sangwan, his friend Sukhwinder, and his sister's assistant after adding drugs to her meals.

In the complaint, Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka has said that Phogat had spoken to their brother-in-law Aman Punia on August 22, alleging she had been served food laced with some intoxicant.

I've submitted a written complaint in Anjuna PS, Goa.

This was a pre-planned murder. We've doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death: Rinku, late Sonali Phogat's brother



Phogat died of a suspected heart attack in Goa y'day pic.twitter.com/i74Voc967g — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

"She told Punia that Sangwan and his friend had committed a theft at her house in Hisar three years ago and that she would approach the police on her return to Hisar on August 23. She also said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the complaint read.

Rinku claims her sister was killed due to her wealth and that a political plot was made against her.

The complainant also climed that Sudhir also threatened Sonali of destroying her political and film as he kept her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys.

Goa | She had been threatened, she was scared. Something had been added to her food after she complained of restlessness. It's a murder... I want justice for her: Rinku Phogat, brother of Sonali Phogat demands an FIR before Sonali Phogat's post mortem pic.twitter.com/OrYUbOkVyF — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Rinku stated that when the family arrived in Goa, they discovered that no film shooting was taking place. He said that Sudhir and his friend Sukhwinder killed Sonali to seize Sonali's property as a part of a larger scheme.

Sudhir had informed Sonali's family members of her death. Sudhir did not pick up the phone when his family contacted him after that. He had switched off both his and Sonali's phones.

Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, has stated that the Goa Police is conducting a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sonali Phogat's death. The Goa DGP is keeping an eye on this issue.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.