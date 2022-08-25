Search icon
Sonali Phogat death: Family alleges rape and murder by Phogat's PA and his colleague, files complaint

Sonali contacted her younger brother-in-law Aman on Aug 22 and told him that Sudhir had given her something in the food that made her feel uneasy

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

File Photo

The family of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat has filed a written complaint with the police, suspecting rape and murder by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

As per a report in Indian Express, Sonali was allegedly raped by Sudhir Sangwan, his friend Sukhwinder, and his sister's assistant after adding drugs to her meals. 

In the complaint, Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka has said that Phogat had spoken to their brother-in-law Aman Punia on August 22, alleging she had been served food laced with some intoxicant.

 

"She told Punia that Sangwan and his friend had committed a theft at her house in Hisar three years ago and that she would approach the police on her return to Hisar on August 23. She also said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the complaint read.

Rinku claims her sister was killed due to her wealth and that a political plot was made against her.

The complainant also climed that Sudhir also threatened Sonali of destroying her political and film as he kept her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys. 

 

Rinku stated that when the family arrived in Goa, they discovered that no film shooting was taking place. He said that Sudhir and his friend Sukhwinder killed Sonali to seize Sonali's property as a part of a larger scheme. 

Sudhir had informed Sonali's family members of her death. Sudhir did not pick up the phone when his family contacted him after that. He had switched off both his and Sonali's phones.

Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, has stated that the Goa Police is conducting a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sonali Phogat's death. The Goa DGP is keeping an eye on this issue.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
