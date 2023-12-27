Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

UP man sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

UP man sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. A resident of Pratapgad, Siyaram was the first donor to donate to the making of the temple in Ayodhya. Siyaram has been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

He is now known as the first donor for the construction of the temple. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Siyaram Gupta donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in October 2018.

According to reports, Siyaram donated the money to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Kashi province. To donate the money, Siyaram sold his 16 bigahs of land to raise funds for it. However, even after selling his land, he could not collect Rs 1 crore, hence, he had to borrow Rs 15 lakh from his relatives. Thus, he reportedly donated Rs 1 crore on 20 November 2018.

This means that Siyaram donated the Supreme Court's verdict of building the Ram Mandir. The Supreme Court decision came on November 9, 2019. More than 7 thousand people have been invited to the Pranapratistha ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on 22 January 2024.

Read: Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, active tally reaches over 35

The invitees include old karsevaks, businessmen, leaders, journalists and dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in this event.