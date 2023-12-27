Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, active tally reaches over 35

The national capital has more than 35 active Covid cases with nine fresh infections being reported on Wednesday.

Amid scare of Covid sub-variant JN.1, Delhi has reported its first case of the new variant, officials said on Wednesday. An official said multiple samples were sent for genome sequencing, and one of them tested positive for the JN.1 variant. The national capital also reported nine fresh infections today which took the tally of active Covid cases to more than 35.

A 28-year-old man, who had comorbidities, died, with Covid not being the primary reason, an official said. "The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple comorbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited," he added.

India recorded 529 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Three new fatalities -- two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat -- were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)

