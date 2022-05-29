Sidhu Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car today, 2 cars intercepted his jeep: Police

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The police will take action against the gangster involved. (Facebook)

Mansa: Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down due to an inter-gang rivalry, the police said today, adding that he didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman today. Gaurav Toora, SSP, Mansa, said two cars had intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala's car before opening fire.

"Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman today," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He said the police will take action against the gangster involved.

"Two cars intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala's car which followed heavy firing in which Sidhu Moose Wala received multiple bullet injuries. Persons present with him also got bullet injuries and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment," he added.

A doctor in Mansa's civil hospital said Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead.

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have blamed the AAP government for the murder. They said the AAP government had removed the security of over 400 people, including Moose Wala, and published their names on social media, leading to his murder.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Punjab DGP should be arrested.

"Punjab DGP must be arrested. The central government must intervene immediately. Issues related to security come under the Official Secrets Act and it shouldn't have been disclosed," he said.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the attack.

With inputs from ANI