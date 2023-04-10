Shocking! Dalai Lama asks minor boy to ‘suck his tongue’ in viral video, sparks massive outrage

Screengrab from Dalai Lama viral video (Photo - Twitter)

The spiritual leader of Tibet and prominent Buddhist figure the Dalai Lama has recently stoked a controversy, after a video of him surfaced on social media, showing the leader kissing a young minor boy on the lips and asking him to ‘suck his tongue’.

The shocking video of Dalai Lama, which shows him kissing the young boy on the lips, has gone massively viral on social media, sparking a wave of outrage among netizens. Many Twitter users are also asking authorities to take action against the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The now-viral video shows Dalai Lama kissing a child on the lips as the latter leans forward to seek the blessings of the spiritual leader. Just seconds later, the Dalai Lama can be seen sticking out his tongue, asking the minor boy, “can you suck on my tongue”.

The young boy can be seen hesitantly leaning forward as the Dalai Lama sticks out his tongue at him, and the video cuts off a few seconds later. Social media reports claim that the minor boy in the video is of Indian origin.

Netizens came forward to slam Dalai Lama for his actions. One Twitter user said, “Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting.”

Twitter users described the Dalai Lama’s actions as “creepy”, “repulsive” and “disgusting” behavior, calling the video an example of “pedophilia”. Many have expressed utter outrage over the now-viral video, urging the authorities to invoke the POSCO act.

This comes years after Dalai Lama sparked a controversy by stating that if the next in line for his post is a female, then she should be “attractive”. After backlash, the spiritual leader apologized for his remarks.