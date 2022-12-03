Shocker! Passenger on Nilanchal Express train dies after iron rod pierces his neck

Photo: Twitter

A man travelling from Delhi to Kanpur was punctured by an iron rod on Friday morning after an iron rod broke a window. The deceased passenger was later revealed to be a Sultanpur native named Harikesh Dubey. When we last saw him, he was on the Nilanchal Express.

At 8:45 a.m., between the Danwar and Somna stations in the Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh, an accident occurred, according to The Indian Express. At 9:23 a.m., the train came to a standstill at the Aligarh junction.

HS Upadhyay, a railway spokeswoman, stated that the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force would conduct an investigation into the tragedy.

Even more people were spared when an iron rod pierced through a wall and entered the next car. Images of Dubey sitting in his chair with the rod in his neck circulated widely on social media.

The deceased guy was from the Sultanpur district's Gopinathpur village. Dubey worked for a private company in Delhi, and he was travelling to Lucknow for a wedding ceremony. His parents, wife Shalini, and children Arya [7] and Ayansh [4] all lived through him, his cousin Rajeev Dubey said.

Netizens on twitter were horrified and sad at the tragic incident. One User Said, “Long ago, I saw a similar accident on discovery. The incident took place in a foreign country where outer rim of the train's wheel cut loose and went piercing through the floor of the compartment and through a seat.”

Alo, READ: Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon targeted with anti-Semitic hate speech on Twitter

In a sad news from Aligarh, UP, a poor man, traveling in a General Compartment of Neelanchal Express was killed when a 5 ft long & 1.5 ich thk iron rod tore through the window glass pane & went through his neck. A probe into the incident. pic.twitter.com/NgKJKMLIL5 December 2, 2022

Another user commented, “It was predestined. Just that we don’t know which all sins we’re paying for. Accept all situations gracefully. Karma’s are getting settled. It’s too difficult but it’s the only way.”

Another commented, “It's not only disturbing it's too much. I am still crying for him and his family.”