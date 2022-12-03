Search icon
Shocker! Passenger on Nilanchal Express train dies after iron rod pierces his neck

The deceased was later revealed to be Sultanpur native named Harikesh Dubey and was travelling from Delhi to Kanpur on the Nilanchal Express.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

A man travelling from Delhi to Kanpur was punctured by an iron rod on Friday morning after an iron rod broke a window. The deceased passenger was later revealed to be a Sultanpur native named Harikesh Dubey. When we last saw him, he was on the Nilanchal Express.

At 8:45 a.m., between the Danwar and Somna stations in the Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh, an accident occurred, according to The Indian Express. At 9:23 a.m., the train came to a standstill at the Aligarh junction.

HS Upadhyay, a railway spokeswoman, stated that the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force would conduct an investigation into the tragedy.
Even more people were spared when an iron rod pierced through a wall and entered the next car. Images of Dubey sitting in his chair with the rod in his neck circulated widely on social media.

The deceased guy was from the Sultanpur district's Gopinathpur village. Dubey worked for a private company in Delhi, and he was travelling to Lucknow for a wedding ceremony. His parents, wife Shalini, and children Arya [7] and Ayansh [4] all lived through him, his cousin Rajeev Dubey said.

Netizens on twitter were horrified and sad at the tragic incident. One User Said, “Long ago, I saw a similar accident on discovery. The incident took place in a foreign country where outer rim of the train's wheel cut loose and went piercing through the floor of the compartment and through a seat.”

Alo, READ: Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon targeted with anti-Semitic hate speech on Twitter

Another user commented, “It was predestined. Just that we don’t know which all sins we’re paying for. Accept all situations gracefully. Karma’s are getting settled. It’s too difficult but it’s the only way.”

Another commented, “It's not only disturbing it's too much. I am still crying for him and his family.”

