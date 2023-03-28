Setback for CAA activists Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar: Know alleged link with 2019 Jamia violence

JNU activists Sharjeel Imam and Safoora Zargar (File photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activists Sharjeel Imam, Iqbal Tanham, and Jamia's Safoora Zargar along with eight others experienced a major setback during the hearing regarding the 2019 Jamia violence in Delhi court, with the likelihood of them landing on more legal trouble.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday decided to partially set aside the order of a trial court for discharging Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and others accused in the 2019 Jamia violence, and ordering the filing of fresh charges against them in the case.

In the hearing conducted today, the Delhi High Court bench charged Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, and seven other accused under sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing the public servant, damaging Properties, and other sections.

The high court maintained that the accused in the 2019 Jamia violence case were part of unlawful assembly and raising slogans and they had broken the first line of the barricade and turned violent, assaulting police personnel when the clash broke out.

The high court also said there is electronic evidence consisting of video clips in which some of the accused are seen in a video clip participating in unlawful activities during the Jamia violence.

The high court framed charges against Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem, and Chanda Yadav under Sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 353, 427 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act.

Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar’s alleged link with 2019 Jamia violence

The two JNU activists were arrested on the charges of rioting and other unlawful activities when the police personnel clashed with students outside of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Sharjeel Imam was arrested on the charges of hate speech which incited the violence, while Safoora and others were accused of creating disturbances inside Jamia.

Delhi’s Saket court on February 4, discharged Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, and other 8 accused in the Jamia Milia Islamia University Violence case registered in 2019. However, the court had directed to frame charges against Mohd Iliyas alias Allen in the matter.

