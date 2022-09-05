Search icon
RSS' office in Delhi gets CISF security cover from Centre, here's why

The cover to RSS's office was sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, official sources said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

File photo

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi has got Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover, informed an official on Monday. The cover was sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, official sources said.

A senior CISF officer said that as per the norms of Z-plus security cover, specially trained CISF personnel had been deployed in the security of RSS Headquarters Keshav Kunj at Jhandewaln in Delhi. He added that RSS headquarters in Nagpur and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is already CISF protectees.

Bhagwat is a Z-plus security cover protected. "RSS office in Delhi has been given security cover from September 1 onwards. CISF personnel armed with sophisticated weapons have been deployed on the premises of the building," the official added.

As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face.

(With inputs from agencies)

