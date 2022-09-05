Search icon
Delhi L-G sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges against him, party responds

AAP had alleged that as chairman of KVIC, Delhi L-G had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

File photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sent a legal notice to AAP leaders over their 'false and derogatory' charges against him for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1,400 crore 'scam' during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

The notice served on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, among others, asks them to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".

The legal notice also asks the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt. 

AAP responds after L-G sends legal notice

AAP has responded by questioning why Saxena is 'scared' of investigation. "If he has done no wrong, why is he so scared of CBI raid and investigation? Why does he not offer himself for independent enquiry? He should stop threatening people,” it said.

The AAP is up in arms against the L-G after Pathak alleged in the Assembly last week that as the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)

