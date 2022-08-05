Search icon
Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor detained by Delhi Police amid Congress protest against GST, inflation

Workers at the party's headquarters in Delhi were seen protesting despite rain, while similar protest was seen in Mumbai and Assam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

The Congress MPs were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan from the Parliament.

In the midst of a nationwide protest against rising prices and unemployment, police detained Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

"All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs detained, also beaten," said Congres MP Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk.

 

Congress parliamentarians began their protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan over the rising figures of inflation and unemployment in the country.

To show their displeasure, all Congress MPs dressed in black entered Parliament House. Rahul Gandhi, too, was dressed in a black shirt.

Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress, was seen leading the protest march. She was likewise dressed in black to register her protest.

 

