Punjab schools shut till Jan 14 up to class 10 due to cold weather

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an official statement on Sunday confirming the temporary closure of schools until January 14.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

In response to the cold weather conditions in Punjab, both government and private schools up to Class 10 will be closed from January 8 to January 14. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an official statement on Sunday confirming the temporary closure of schools until January 14.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions in the region, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered that all the government, government-aided and private schools in the state up to Class 10 will remain closed from January 8-14," the statement said.

On Sunday, Punjab persisted in encountering cold weather, with morning fog leading to diminished visibility across various regions.

As per the weather department, Amritsar saw a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur also underwent cold nights, recording minimum temperatures ranging between 6 to 7 degrees Celsius.

