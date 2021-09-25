Punjab Cabinet reshuffle to take place tomorrow at 11:30 am - These ministers likely to take oath

Charanjit Singh Channi, the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab met with the Governor, Banwarilal Purohit with a list of ministers to be inducted in the new cabinet. The list was formed after discussions with the Congress party's top leaders in Delhi on Saturday (September 25).

After meeting the Governor, addressing the media, Channi said that the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will take place at 4:30 pm on Sunday (September 26).

Channi took to Twitter to announce the news of inducting new cabinet ministers. He wrote, "I will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at my office every Tuesday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday at 3:00 pm. I’ve also directed all the officers not to leave the office till the cabinet is going on."

As per sources, 18 MLAs are going to be inducted into the cabinet, including Chief Minister Channi and two Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. Overall, a total of 7 faces will be added while 5 ministers of Amarinder Singh-led government are likely to be dropped.

List of MLAs to be inducted into the cabinet:

- Pargat Singh- Raj Kumar Verka- Gurkirat Singh Kotli- Sangat Singh Gilzian- Amarinder Singh Raja Warring,- Kuljit Nagra- Rana Gurjit Singh

Ministers likely to be retained:

- Vijay Inder Singla- Manpreet Singh Badal- Brahm Mohindra- Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa- Arunu Chaudhary- Razia Sultana- Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Punjab saw a political crisis last week when political veteran and former CM of Punjab, Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to the Governor due to his difference with Congress top leaders ahead of the state Assembly elections due next year.