Punjab: AAP municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar shot dead in Malerkotla

A municipal councillor belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was gunned down by two unidentified persons in Malerkotla district of Punjab on Sunday, police informed.

The municipal councillor named Mohammad Akbar was shot by unknown assailants from close range. He was in a gym at the time.

"A person came in the gym and he shot him (Akbar)," said Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of

Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu.

Akbar was hit by a bullet and died on the spot, said the police. The assassins fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Police are trying to trace the persons behind the killing, said SSP Sidhu. The Malerkotla police have registered a case in this regard.

(With inputs from PTI)