Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab: AAP municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar shot dead in Malerkotla

The municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot by unknown assailants from close range when he was inside a gym in Malerkotla.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

Punjab: AAP municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar shot dead in Malerkotla
File Photo

A municipal councillor belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was gunned down by two unidentified persons in Malerkotla district of Punjab on Sunday, police informed.

The municipal councillor named Mohammad Akbar was shot by unknown assailants from close range. He was in a gym at the time. 

"A person came in the gym and he shot him (Akbar)," said Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of 
Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu.

Akbar was hit by a bullet and died on the spot, said the police. The assassins fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Police are trying to trace the persons behind the killing, said SSP Sidhu. The Malerkotla police have registered a case in this regard.

READ | Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.