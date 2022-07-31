Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81

Nirmala Mishra, 81, who lent her voice to songs in several Bengali and Odia films, had been battling age-related ailments for some time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81
Credit: Subir Singha Roy/Twitter

Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in Chetla area here in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor said.

Mishra, 81, who lent her voice to songs in several Bengali and Odia films, had been battling age-related ailments for some time. "She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead," the doctor told PTI. 

Born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

Her popular Bengali songs include ?Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', ?Bolo to Arshi' and ?Eai Banglar Mati Te', while some of her hit Odia songs are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mishra. The singer's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respect, official sources said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.